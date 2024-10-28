Nets Guards Lead the Way in Statement Win vs. Bucks
In shocking fashion, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks last night, 115-102. The Nets, in their home opener at the Barclays Center, were certainly not expected to beat a title contender as a rebuilding team, but both sides of the ball held up.
There were two things Brooklyn did right. The first was limiting Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's shots. The duo was efficient from the field, but took a combined 24 shots. It resulted in Milwaukee having to go to its role players to knock down shots.
The second, and most important, was the scoring of Cam Thomas and Dennis Schroder. The guards were fantastic on the offensive end, combining for 61 points. The duo went a combined 18-for-36 from the field and 7-for-16 from deep.
Schroder was on fire to start the game, putting up 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists in the first half. He was nearly as efficient in the second half, but Thomas stepped up the team's star, putting up 26 points in the final two quarters.
Thomas has been a monster in the second half of games so far this season. He has typically started games slow, but in the second half of games, he's averaged 23.3 points on 62.1% shooting.
Schroder's performance only adds to his trade value, as the Nets have been rumored to trade him along with veterans for a few months now. For Thomas, it adds promise to his future in Brooklyn, as he has continued to emerge as a star over the last year or so.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.