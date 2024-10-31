Brooklyn Nets Guards Leading Hot Offensive Start
The Brooklyn Nets continued their impressive start to the 2024-25 NBA season last night with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, 119-106. Brooklyn is now 2-3 but has shocked everyone with the way the team has been playing to begin the season.
Once again, the Nets were led by offensive masterclasses from Cam Thomas and Dennis Schroder. Thomas poured in 19 points, while Schroder stole the show with 33 points on 11-of-14 shooting to go along with eight assists.
Thomas's scoring outbursts were somewhat expected, as having Mikal Bridges last season took away possessions from the young star. However, Schroder's start to the season came out of nowhere. He was expected to be a solid veteran who would eventually be traded for future assets, but this scoring could warrant more value from the German point guard.
The Nets have also done this against legitimate teams. Brooklyn beat the Milwaukee Bucks in its home opener to get new head coach Jordi Fernandez his first career win. Following that game, the Nets nearly shocked the world against the Denver Nuggets but ultimately lost in overtime.
Against Ja Morant and company, the Nets got off to a hot start, putting up 67 points in the first half. The defense kicked in in the fourth quarter, as they held Memphis to just 16 points in the final 12 minutes.
Schroder and Thomas took over as the Nets held it down on defense. The guards combined for 19 points in the fourth, and Brooklyn is now one of three NBA teams with two averaging 24 points or more per game.
