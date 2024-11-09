Brooklyn Nets Guards Shine in Close Loss to Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets narrowly lost to the Boston Celtics last night, 108-104. The overtime loss was a tough one to swallow, as the Nets led for most of the game, however, they played well against the defending champions.
The story for Brooklyn was the continued scoring outbursts from its starting guards. Cam Thomas and Dennis Schroder were hot from the field last night, combining for 51 points.
Thomas, who had 31 points on 11-22 shooting, got off to a hot start with 20 points in 17 minutes. Schroder poured in 20 points of his own. Most of those came in the second half as he started 2-for-8.
The guard duo has been stellar this season, resulting in a 4-5 record. Thomas is averaging 25.6 points on 43.3% shooting, while Schroder is averaging 19.9 points on an efficient 48.5% shooting.
Head coach Jordi Fernandez doesn't necessarily have the Nets running through Thomas or Schroder, but the chemistry and unselfishness he instills has the team playing good offense. The Nets are ranked 14th in offensive rating (113.1).
Schroder has been a prominent scorer, but as a point guard has taken the reigns as a floor general. He currently averages 6.8 assists and has brought up the scoring of his teammates with that.
Thomas hasn't necessarily been a facilitator nor a rebounder, but his scoring has seen steady improvement throughout his career. His points per game are up by 3.1.
The Nets have the backend of their back-to-back against the Cavaliers in Cleveland tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are 10-0.
