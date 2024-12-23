Brooklyn Nets HC Jordi Fernández Comments on Ben Simmons’ Recent Performances
Ben Simmons had a season-high 15 points against the Utah Jazz, a positive sign in an otherwise bleak night for the Brooklyn Nets.
Simmons' 11 field goal attempts against the Jazz were also a season-best for him. He's only taken more than 10 shots one other time in a Nets uniform. That was on Nov. 20, 2022, against the Memphis Grizzlies, when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were still on the Nets. The Australian playmaker also added 10 assists and six rebounds to his box score on Saturday.
Nets head coach Jordi Fernández was frank while assessing Simmons’ performance after the game: “We need him to be better. 10 [assists] to six [turnovers]. I mean, maybe a couple less [turnovers]. I like his aggressiveness. I like how he pushed the ball. Fifteen points, 10 assists. I also wanted him to rebound better. But I like his performance.”
Fernández had previously stated that he wanted Simmons to take "10 to 15 [shot] attempts per game." Right now, the 28-year-old is posting a career low in field goal attempts at 4.7 per game. Simmons hasn't averaged 10 or more field goal attempts in a season since 2020-21, but he broke that mark in all four of his first NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.
“I like how fast he made us play, and he’s taking positive steps right now,” Fernández added. “It’s back-to-back games where he’s playing higher minutes, and he’s been aggressive.”
Before Dennis Schröder was traded to the Golden State Warriors, Simmons hadn't played more than 27 minutes in a game. In the three contests since, he has played 31, 32 and 29 minutes, respectively. Consecutive back injuries ended the 6-foot-10 playmaker’s last two seasons.
Another big change for Simmons has come at the free throw line. In his last three games, he is shooting 9-of-11 from the charity stripe. At one point this season, Simmons went from Oct. 27 until Nov. 29 without taking a foul shot. In the game against Utah, he even made a jumper.
“He works every day and we trust that the shot’s gonna go in,” Fernández said. “Also, his teammates support him and that’s how it works.”
The Nets head coach wants to keep this level of play from Simmons: “He’s gotta keep being aggressive because now if he’s comfortable in those areas, getting to the free throw line and getting to the paint and finishing and then finding his teammates, all of a sudden, you have a weapon that can help. It’s not one-dimensional. He does a lot of things for his teammates and that’s a good thing to see that.”
Brooklyn are back in action on Monday night on the road against the Miami Heat. The Heat are coming off a 22-point comeback loss, their third straight defeat. The Nets have only won one of their last five games.
