Brooklyn Nets Hold Trade Exception Advantage
The Brooklyn Nets couldn't have asked to be set up better for their upcoming rebuild. Now equipped with a slew of first-rounders, bested by only the Oklahoma City Thunder in terms of draft assets, general manager Sean Marks also has $23.3 million in trade exceptions to work with.
The figure slightly lies, as it appears to be much more useful than it actually is. The exception does not allow the Nets to ignore the luxury tax line, as any player acquired will still push closer to that threshold. Marks' best option here is to wait, see what results from the 2024-25 campaign and attempt to use the exception next offseason.
That $23.3 million expires come July 7 of 2025, giving Brooklyn plenty of time to decide if it's worth utilizing. The Nets will receive a bit of a financial boost next summer, as Ben Simmons' $40 million cap hit with be off the books with his contract expiring after next season.
Marks window to maximize the exception's value will be small, but will allow Brooklyn to add even more draft capital while taking on a salary dump. The Nets already got one franchise to leverage their future for a star once with the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant. If an up-and-coming team wants to outsource draft capital in hopes of snagging a premiere player in 2025's free agent class, Brooklyn should be the first in line to take on the unwanted salary to continue to build up their future assets.
