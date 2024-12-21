Nets Inclined to Play Day'Ron Sharpe More Amid Trade Rumors
The Brooklyn Nets are receiving trade interest regarding multiple players on their roster, including center Day'Ron Sharpe. The first Nets player to go in a trade was point guard Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors, but multiple players are expected to follow out of Brooklyn, as many playoff teams hold significant interest in the team's veterans.
Sharpe, while not exactly a 'veteran,' still has multiple years of experience at just 23 years old. He spent his first two seasons on a playoff team in Brooklyn in 2022 and 2023 and has since been given more minutes with the team entering a rebuild.
Averaging 7.8 points (career high), 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 15.2 minutes per game, the Nets should be inclined to give Sharpe more minutes to boost his trade value. While he's received interest on the trade market, a higher spot in the rotation could guarantee a solid offer in return.
Sharpe was recently given 20 minutes in a 130-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and took full advantage of the opportunity. He put up 15 points, seven rebounds, and three steals on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, including a three-pointer. Unfortunately, Sharpe's minutes were cut in half the next game against the Toronto Raptors, which in turn hurt his production.
Brooklyn needs to establish its direction, and it starts with giving more minutes to the younger players. This isn't to say giving Sharpe starting-level minutes is warranted, but how will teams know what they're getting from Sharpe if he isn't playing more than 15 minutes per game in Brooklyn? If the Nets want a good return for someone like Sharpe, they're going to need to give him more opportunities.
