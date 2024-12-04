Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: Injury Report
Another game brings another packed injury report for the Brooklyn Nets. They get some positive news by way of three questionable designations, but many key pieces still remain unable to play.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Noah Clowney (ankle), Jaylen Martin (two-way), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Ziaire Williams (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Cam Johnson (ankle), Ben Simmons (knee)
Pacers Injuries:
OUT: Isaiah Jackson (Achilles), Andrew Nembhard (knee), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Ben Sheppard (oblique), James Wiseman (Achilles)
Noah Clowney and Ziaire Williams' absences continue to plague the depth of Brooklyn, forcing Jordi Fernandez's squad to rely on Shake Milton and Tyrese Martin off the bench. Both have shown flashes of becoming reliable weapons even once the injured return, but their performances haven't translated to Nets victories just yet.
Cam Thomas continues to nurse a hamstring injury suffered during Brooklyn's West Coast road trip in late November, leaving the team without its top scorer.
Optimism rises through Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson and Ben Simmons. While it's unlikely that the entire trio plays, just getting one or two of the three back will provide tonight's hosts with a much-needed boost.
On the visitor's side, Indiana is missing a slew of contributors, specifically Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard. Both players will be sorely missed as the Pacers look to right the ship after falling well short of offseason expectations and sitting at 9-13 overall.
The Nets look to snap a three-game losing streak when they take on Indiana at 7:30 p.m. at the Barclays Center.
