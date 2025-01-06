Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Maxwell Lewis (left knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Cam Johnson (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: Ben Simmons (back), D'Angelo Russell (shin)
Pacers Injuries:
OUT: RayJ Dennis (Two-Way), Isaiah Jackson (Achilles), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), James Wiseman (Achilles)
DOUBTFUL: Enrique Freeman (Two-Way), Quenton Jackson (Two-Way)
Just days after the Brooklyn Nets appeared to be on the brink of returning to full strength, the injuries have piled up once again.
Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas will miss their second straight game after getting hurt in Brooklyn's win over the Milwaukee Bucks, and Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell may join the duo on the sidelines.
Their absences create opportunities for Reece Beekman and Tosan Evbuomwan, both of whom should be expected to play a larger role in the Nets' offense out of necessity.
Simmons and Russell being listed as active ahead of tip-off would give Jordi Fernandez a more experienced backcourt, but likely wouldn't impact Beekman and Evbuomwan's minutes tonight.
On Indiana's front, the lone difference-maker absentee is Aaron Nesmith. The 25-year-old has only appeared in six games for the Pacers throughout the 2024-25 campaign, so his designation doesn't affect the visitors gameplan in a major way.
The matchup at the Barclays Center is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
