Nets Injury Update: Bojan Bogdanovic
Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic still has yet to play this season due to a foot injury suffered last season with the New York Knicks. Bogdanovic was acquired by the Nets in the Mikal Bridges trade, averaging 10.4 points in 29 regular-season games for New York.
The Nets are off to a 5-7 start, but the return of Bogdanovic could elevate the offense. While Brooklyn hasn't offered any update on Bogdanovic's timeline, head coach Jordi Fernandez spoke about his time with the Nets as of late, according to an article from Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
“I saw him on the court shooting [Wednesday]," Fernandez said. "But playing 5-on-5 and in a real game, he’s progressing well."
"We’re not gonna give an exact date, but he’s doing good. He’s in good spirits, he had a good week. He was with us on the road. Having him around is important because he’s a veteran. He’ll talk in huddles, he gives guys tips on what to do and his involvement is very important.”
Bogdanovic was seen getting early workouts in on the court before Brooklyn's road games this week, a good sign of what's to come. A source from Lewis's article said a more specific update on Bogdanovic's progress isn't expected until next month.
Although he has yet to play and updates have been very general, Bogdanovic is still expected to return before the February trade deadline. The Nets may be more inclined for a sooner return as trade rumors have surrounded veterans on the team. Bogdanovic is one of them.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.