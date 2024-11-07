Brooklyn Nets Injury Update: Watford Expected Back 'Soon'
Amid their surprising 4-4 start to the 2024-25 NBA campaign, the Brooklyn Nets remain without three key bench pieces and have been since this past summer.
Following Wednesday's practice, head coach Jordi Fernandez offered an update regarding Trendon Watford, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Day'Ron Sharpe's continued rehab to Sharif Phillips-Keaton of Nets Wire.
"No, the rest of the guys, everybody is pretty much the same. With [Watford], we'll know soon, probably tomorrow, but he'll be back soon," he said.
Regarding Sharpe, Fernandez declined to elaborate on his status.
"No update. He's in a very good place. He's a happy person. He works hard. That's what I can tell you about him," he said.
Not mentioned was Bogdanovic, who's been rehabbing from surgery on his left foot and wrist at the conclusion of last season. Brooklyn acquired the veteran swingman as part of July's Mikal Bridges trade with the New York Knicks.
Watford's return will provide an instant depth boost, even though the Nets' wing room may be the team's strongest attribute through eight games.
Sharpe's eventual impact cannot be understated. Interior defense has plagued Brooklyn since the year's beginning, signified by Zach Edey's historic night in the Nets' 106-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. As Nic Claxton continues to return to form following a hamstring issue, Sharpe's return will sure up Brooklyn's frontcourt.
The Nets hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
