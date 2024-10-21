Brooklyn Nets Injury Updates Ahead of Season Opener
The Brooklyn Nets had plenty of players out during the preseason. Nicolas Claxton and Trendon Watford were among multiple players out with hamstring issues.
Injury updates were given today via Jordi Fernandez at practice. Claxton, who sat out the preseason with hamstring soreness, is set to play in the season opener against Atlanta. The Nets will be on the road against the Hawks on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Claxton is one of the stars in Brooklyn, and signed a four-year, $97 million deal this summer to stay with the team. He's been a Net his entire career and it seems it will stay this way for now.
Watford, who was out with a hamstring strain, is supposedly on the right track to return, but is not expected to return to practice until week. Watford signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract to return to Brooklyn after spending last season with the team.
Other Nets players dealing with injuries include Bojan Bogdanovic, Day'Ron Sharpe, and Dorian Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith sat out Friday's preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors, and is day-to-day.
Bogdanovic is still without a timetable to return from a foot injury, and Sharpe will be out for at least another four weeks. The Nets had a 20-man roster for training camp, but not all of them saw the floor.
Brooklyn will play two games on the road this week to open the regular season. After the Hawks, the team will travel to Orlando to take on the Magic on Friday, Oct. 25.
