Nets Involved in Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Brooklyn Nets should be listening to all of the other 29 teams when it comes to trade offers in in order to improve their own future.
After dealing away Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, very few people should have safe jobs with the Nets. The team also acquired Ziaire Williams from the Memphis Grizzlies, giving them a chance to gamble on a player's upside. Deals like these will be what we can expect from the Nets moving forward.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggests a three-team deal between the Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers that would send Karl-Anthony Towns to southern California, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Terance Mann to the Timberwolves and Norm Powell, Kobe Brown, Bones Hyland, P.J. Tucker, a 2031 first-round pick (unprotected, via Los Angeles Clippers), and a 2031 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Clippers) to Brooklyn.
"Brooklyn would accelerate its rebuild by collecting draft picks, expiring salary (Tucker), young players (Brown, Hyland) and a veteran whom it can flip at the trade deadline (Powell)," Swartz writes when explaining Brooklyn's motive behind the deal.
The Nets get a little bit of everything with this trade idea and it doesn't cost them a whole lot. Brooklyn can try to see what it has in young talent in not-so-desirable destinations while also helping other teams make win-now moves that likely won't result in a championship.
Overall, it's a win-win for the Nets.
