Brooklyn Nets-Isaac Okoro Trade: Keep Finney-Smith, Move Johnson
The Brooklyn Nets' interest in Isaac Okoro is very real, as is the Cleveland Cavaliers' interest in both Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Okoro is an uber-talented defender with high upside, but unless Cleveland is willing to throw a draft pick or two on top of the former fourth overall selection, Brooklyn should not part with both Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson. Instead, general manager Sean Marks should make the Cavs choose which of the two wings they desire more, and save the other for another future trade—specifically Finney-Smith.
Johnson better aligns with Cleveland's timeline anyway, given that he is three years younger and poses more of an offensive threat than Finney-Smith. The 31-year-old defensive wing will likely command a minimum of a first-round pick, something Cleveland would be reluctant to add to any deal with the Nets.
So far, Brooklyn has had an A+ offseason. It will be imperative that, while navigating the closing stages of the summer, they continue to operate at the same high level they have since landing a massive return for Mikal Bridges back in late May. The entire future of the rebuild can be shaken if they overpay for a player like Okoro, no matter how much they believe he will be able to contribute.
Thankfully for Nets fans, Marks has a track record of turning things around quickly. He's done it once already in 2016, and has accumulated enough experience during his time in Brooklyn to know when he's getting taken advantage of.
While Okoro does not hold the value Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett or James Harden had when the Nets decided to strike, history shows the overpays always come back to bite Brooklyn.
Keep Dorian Finney-Smith and move Cam Johnson. The future of Nets basketball will be better for it.
