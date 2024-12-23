Nets' Jordi Fernandez Calls Out Ben Simmons
The Brooklyn Nets are featuring Ben Simmons a little bit more in their game-to-game looks even if he may not be part of the long-term future of the team.
Simmons, 28, has scored in double figures in each of the last three games, including a season-high 15 points in the team's most recent loss against the Utah Jazz.
Simmons recorded his first double-double since Jan. 29 with 10 rebounds, but Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez is still looking for more from the former No. 1 overall pick.
"[Too many] turnovers," Fernandez said via ClutchPoints reporter Erik Slater. "We need him to be better... I like his aggressiveness. I like how he pushed the ball... I also wanted him to rebound better. But I liked his performance and how fast he made us play. He's taking positive steps."
Simmons is still getting into a groove, especially now that Dennis Schroder has been traded. This means Simmons will have the ball in his hands more often, and that puts him in a spot where he is going to take on a lot more responsibility.
If Simmons can continue to adjust to the role and make some progress, he could leave a lasting impression on the Nets that could lead to a new contract in the offseason.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.