Nets' HC on Heartbreaking Loss: 'I'm Proud of My Guys'
Once again, the Brooklyn Nets *almost* did it.
They *almost* beat the New York Knicks and Mikal Bridges, just like they *almost* beat the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Just as it seemed the Nets were on the brink of their second-straight blowout loss, their patented Brooklyn grit resurfaced.
Jordi Fernandez's crew outscored the Knicks 40-24 in the final quarter, erasing a once-21-point deficit and regaining the lead off a clutch Dennis Schröder 3-pointer.
Unfortunately, Jalen Brunson immediately matched Schröder's heroics, handing the Nets their fifth loss this season by five points or less.
Despite the display of déjà vu, Fernandez remained pleased with his squad's efforts postgame.
“Losing hurts and it hurts all of us. But right there we showed our identity and nobody can take that away from us — nobody,” he said via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. "The fight that we just put together, that’s something that we have to appreciate."
Given Brooklyn's situation, the cliché "there are no moral victories" doesn't apply. The Nets were poised and well-coached but lost on a game-winning bomb from one of the league's top players.
Three months ago, many would have predicted the cross-town matchup would end in a blowout, but Brooklyn made sure that didn't happen.
"Now losing the game, you go into the locker room, and nobody is happy for losing a game, and I’m the first one," Fernandez continued. "I want to win every game, and we’re going to fight to win.
“But at the same time, if you see how we’re working every day and what we’re trying to build and how, today I’m proud of my guys."
Luckily, Fernandez and the Nets get a second chance in a quick turnaround. Brooklyn's back at Madison Square Garden on Sunday for a rematch with New York at 7 p.m. EST.
