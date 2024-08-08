Brooklyn Nets' Jordi Fernandez Returns After Team Canada's Olympic Exit
Before new Brooklyn Nets' head coach Jordi Fernandez could take a real hands-on approach with the now-rebuilding franchise, he first served the honor as Team Canada's lead man in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Tuesday night his Olympic run ended, falling 82-73 to France and finishing with a 3-1 record. A valiant effort for sure, especially when accounting that France is widely projected to claim the silver medal. Canada earned fifth-place overall, their highest since the 1984 event in Los Angeles.
"We didn't match their energy and physicality," Fernandez said via the Brooklyn Eagle. "I thought our guys fought in the second half, but still, the second-chance points and free throws didn't really help us on the defensive end."
"I hope that people were proud of us [and] the way we played throughout the tournament," Fernandez continued. "We wanted to give them more. I think that's what Canadian basketball deserves. There's. great tradition."
He now returns home to begin building Brooklyn from the ground up.
In the little time he had to work with his new roster, Fernandez's impact is already evident. The 41-year-old made an appearance in the Nets' all-access summer league special where he was seen preaching his developmental philosophies to the younger guys. Whatever he said worked, as second-year man Jalen Wilson was crowned MVP when the dust settled.
Brooklyn now gets two months with Fernandez before preseason starts, presenting plenty of time to continue implementing a real identity. The Nets have lacked a true culture for nearly a decade but now look to Fernandez for guidance.
