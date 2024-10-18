Brooklyn Nets' Killian Hayes to Sit out Preseason Finale
When Killian Hayes was brought onto the Brooklyn Nets this past summer, many hoped that the move would signal a career revival for the once-lottery selection. The 6-foot-5 combo guard never caught on with the Detroit Pistons after being picked seventh overall back in 2020, and under head coach Jordi Fernandez's tutelage, was supposed to be handed a second chance.
That opportunity has yet to be seen for the 23-year-old, who earned an Exhibit 10 contract from Brooklyn in late September.
After missing the Nets' first three preseason contests, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that Hayes is set to miss tonight's finale against the Toronto Raptors.
"Not surprisingly, point guard Killian Hayes is not expected to play in tonight's preseason finale," the insider posted to his X account.
Due to the structure of his deal, Hayes is not eligible to receive a two-way spot from the franchise due to his previous tenure in Detroit. That leaves Brooklyn with two options: either hand him a final roster spot, or cut him loose.
Despite the decision to hold Hayes out of the home matchup with Toronto, Fernandez appears to be nothing but pleased with what he's seen in practice.
“We'll see how it plays out but so far I'm happy with [Hayes], everything he's done,” the rookie head coach said following Monday night's blowout victory over the Washington Wizards. “He’s like a true point guard.”
Fernandez added that a decision regarding Hayes' future will be made "as a group."
As the Nets' regular season-opener against the Atlanta Hawks looms on Oct. 23, that decision will likely be coming soon.
