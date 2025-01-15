Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers: How to Watch Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Fresh off their largest win of the 2024-25 campaign, the Brooklyn Nets head to Los Angeles with newfound momentum. Thanks to a slue of injury returns last night, Brooklyn showed its offensive capability when Cam Johnson and D'Angelo Russell share the floor. They'll attempt to replicate the scoring output tonight against the Clippers.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 14.5-point underdogs to the Clippers, and the total over/under is 212.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Push the pace. Ben Simmons won't suit up for the second half of the Nets' back-to-back, but that shouldn't prevent them from speeding things up. When Jordi Fernandez's crew is playing up-tempo, everything opens up. Last night's performance is the perfect example of how lethal Brooklyn's offense can and will need to be against a scrappy Clippers team.
2. Get Cam his looks. Returning from a five-game absence, Cam Johnson looked as sharp as ever in his 24-point performance. He delivered an efficient outing, hitting 10 of his 18 attempts. With Cam Thomas still sidelined, Johnson should enjoy full offensive freedom, as he has established himself as Brooklyn's most reliable and efficient scorer.
3. Slow LA's backcourt. Norman Powell has become a modern-day microwave scorer, while James Harden is experiencing a career resurgence in his second season with the Clippers. Together, the duo averages nearly 45 points per game, making it imperative for the Nets to contain the backcourt tandem if they hope to leave Inglewood with a win.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (14-26) vs. LA Clippers (21-17)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Jan. 15, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Intuit Dome - Inglewood, CA
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Brooklyn will remain in Los Angeles following the matchup with the Clippers for Friday's contest with the Lakers before closing out this six-game road trip in Oklahoma City against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder on Sunday evening.
