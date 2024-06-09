Nets' Lack of Draft Picks 'Especially Sad'
The Brooklyn Nets are the only team in the NBA that won't be on the clock later this month for the draft.
For a team that didn't even make the Play-In Tournament this past season, it could spell more misfortunes for the franchise.
"Brooklyn is the only team that isn't currently in possession of at least one pick this year. That seems especially sad when this squad clearly needs an injection of young talent. Not to mention, its losses were literally the Houston Rockets' gains, as the No. 3 pick that should be going to the Nets instead resides in Space City," Bleacher Report writes.
"Adding insult to...well, insult, the reason they don't have the No. 3 pick is because they gave it up during their ill-fated blockbuster trade for James Harden in 2021."
Not all hope is lost, however.
The Nets have two first-round picks in Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney, who played a combined 25 games together in their rookie season. It's almost as if they redshirted last year and are now officially going into their rookie year now.
With a new head coach in Jordi Fernandez, it will be a season of learning for everyone, not just their younger players, so there may not feel like a lack of draft picks entering the roster for the upcoming season.
