Nets' Lack of Playmakers Concerning
The Brooklyn Nets are tanking, but they might have gone a bit too far.
The talent on the roster is a step behind most of the teams in the NBA, and that's why Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes raised some concerns about their lack of playmaking.
"The Nets intend to be bad, but it's worth wondering whether their lack of a credible offensive facilitator will make their struggles worse than necessary," Hughes writes. "Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson are both trade candidates, and their numbers were going to suffer due to the talent drain of Bridges' departure no matter what. But with Dennis Schroder and tunnel-visioned chucker Cam Thomas set to handle the ball a ton, those two forwards might struggle to score efficiently and—this is the part Brooklyn should care about—retain their trade value."
The Nets are trying to get a high pick in the next draft, and the strategy they have enabled will certainly do that. However, they also need someone who can set up their teammates for success to ensure that they find the right players worth keeping for the long haul.
Perhaps Schroder and Thomas can fill this role better than they have shown in the past, but the Nets might struggle at times throughout the year in trying to establish an offense that will set up their young players for success.
