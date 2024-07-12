Brooklyn Nets Land Young Lakers Prospect in Proposed Trade
Amid a circus of an off-season that so far has seen the Los Angeles Lakers hire play-by-play caller, podcaster, and former NBA player JJ Redick as their new head coach while snagging Dalton Knecht and Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft, the historic franchise has yet to make any true needle-moving transactions. A current Brooklyn Nets forward could be the first move the Lakers make that improves their roster significantly.
Still, in the midst of a rebuilding fire sale, versatile wing Dorian Finney-Smith could soon find himself rocking the purple and gold. In a trade proposed by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Lakers may be able to land Finney-Smith for "Jalen Hood-Schifino or a protected future first." Brooklyn should settle for no less than a combination of the two rather than just one or the other.
Finney-Smith would essentially give Los Angeles a clone of Jarred Vanderbilt, who has made significant contributions for the Lakers when he's not nursing an injury. The list of suitors for the 31-year-old forward is long, so the price would have to be right.
Hood-Schifino is the only valuable asset the Lakers currently have who they'd be willing to move, and he could be given a fresh start on the rebuilding Nets. As long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are in L.A., they will be attempting to contend for a championship, moving Hood-Schifino's development further down the franchise's priority list.
In Brooklyn, the 21-year-old out of Indiana would be given the tools needed to become a successful NBA player, especially under the guidance of player development guru and new Nets' head coach Jordi Fernandez. Hood-Schifino had an extremely underwhelming rookie season, especially considering the names that were selected after him. He is the exact type of player Brooklyn now has the ability to take a flyer on in a low-risk, high-reward deal.
The buzz around Finney-Smith will only continue to grow, and a deal with the Lakers may end up being the best possible outcome for both organizations.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.