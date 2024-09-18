Nets' Legend Reflects on History of Brooklyn Streetball
Before he was a college superstar at Maryland in the early 1980s, Brooklyn Nets legend Albert King grew up on the blacktop. In a video released via the organization's official website, King met with chef Kwame Onwuachi and author and sports columnist Rick Talender at Nostrand Park to discuss the history of streetball in Brooklyn.
"Some of the best basketball players were born in Fort Green," King said. "Myself, my brother Bernard [King], and a lot of people don't know, Michael Jordan was born in Fort Green. Not just Brooklyn, but Fort Green."
King's relationship with Talender dates back to the 1970s when the former was a member of the latter's streetball team. Talender, then 25 years old, was writing his famous "Heaven is a Playground" book observing steetball culture. His work was cited as the "best basketball book I've ever read" by President Barack Obama and has transformed into a historical work over the last five decades.
"They collected me, a group of misfits, and we named ourselves the Subway Stars," Talender said. "We traveled around the city and took the subway to play people in different parts. That's how it all started, and they all took care of me."
The Nets' organizational appeal will always attract outside star talent thanks to their professional culture and market presence. But what truly sets Brooklyn apart is its unparalleled basketball history. From legendary streetball courts to iconic players, the borough’s deep-rooted basketball culture offers a unique connection to the game’s heritage.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.