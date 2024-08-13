Brooklyn Nets' Lonnie Walker IV: Re-Sign or Move On?
After a chain of impact moves by general manager Sean Marks, it appears the Brooklyn Nets are comfortable with their current roster ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Lonnie Walker IV, who spent last season in Brooklyn, finds himself in a similar situation to that of Dennis Smith Jr. Both turned in solid outings in 2023-24, yet neither have re-upped with the Nets or moved on to a different franchise as of yet.
Walker's lone season with the Nets saw a decrease in workload compared to his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers just a year prior. His minutes per game dropped from 23.2 in L.A. to just 17.4, yet managed to connect on a lower percentage of his shots.
Now amid a full-blown rebuild, Brooklyn likely does not have a role carved out for a potential Walker return. Jalen Wilson, fresh off a Summer League MVP, will eat up a chunk of the touches to help further his development. The newly-signed Killian Hayes also must see quality playing time if the Nets hope to revive his career.
With six seasons under his belt, Walker is what he is. A quality bench scorer who can occasionally serve as a microwave. He would benefit a true contender far more than he would Brooklyn, given their likely inability to compete over the next few seasons.
The consensus appears obvious that the Nets will not be re-signing he, but Marks may have a last minute trick up his sleeve if he believes Walker can be a future contributor.
