Brooklyn Nets 'Make Sense' as Anfernee Simons Landing Spot
Brooklyn Nets' general manager Sean Marks has the opportunity to outsmart the rest of the league yet again.
Earlier this week Portland Trail Blazers insider Aaron Fentress broke the possibility of the franchise moving off of former-dunk contest champion and potential future All-Star Anfernee Simons. With Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe cemented as Portland's backcourt, Simons becomes the odd man out. Fentress even went as far as to say trading the 25-year-old is "definitely a goal."
"You've committed to two guards and Anfernee is better than both of them right now. You have to start Anfernee, or it's going to look silly," Fentress said. "If you don't start Anfernee, he's probably going to demand a trade, so he's got to go at some point soon."
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Brooklyn "makes sense" as a trade partner for Portland given the Nets' glaring need at the point guard spot. No disrespect to Dennis Smith Jr., Dennis Schröder or newly-signed Killian Hayes, but a Simons acquisition would signal the end of a nearly perfect offseason.
The only downside of making a move for Simons would reveal itself in the Nets' record at the conclusion of next year. While still likely in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference after the move, Brooklyn would no longer be vying for the top selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. They still wouldn't be great, but they'd be far better than expected.
What is Simons worth? Assuming his value is similar to that of Dejounte Murray, who went for five players and two first-rounders, he would likely command a good chunk of Brooklyn's Mikal Bridges haul.
A backcourt of Simons and Cam Thomas would cause nightmares for opposing franchises, but ultimately it will all come down to price.