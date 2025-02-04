Nets Making Moves in Power Rankings
The Brooklyn Nets are starting February on the right foot after getting a big win against the Houston Rockets on the road on the first day of the month.
The Nets have now won consecutive games for the first time since late November, and people are beginning to take notice.
One of those people is ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, who pushed the Nets up two spots in his weekly power rankings. After sitting at No. 28 last week, the Nets are now at No. 26.
"Don't tell Jordi Fernandez that the Brooklyn Nets are supposed to be tanking because his guys are playing with heart and getting after it defensively. Once the Nets get Fernandez a real team to fight in the East with, the Nets will be a really fun group to watch because of how well their coaching staff gets their guys on the same page. Don't sleep on Brooklyn pulling off more upsets as the season goes on, at least until they bench all of their starters," Siegel writes.
The only teams to rank behind the Nets are the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.
The Nets have a chance to stretch their winning streak this week with a back-to-back against the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards at home today and tomorrow. Then, the Nets welcome the Miami Heat on Friday in the first game after the trade deadline, which could have different rosters on both sides.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.