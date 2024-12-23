Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Injury Report
Heading into tonight's Eastern Conference clash between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, both squads sit on opposite sides of the injury spectrum. The visitors remain quite banged up, while the hosts inch closer to full strength.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Ziaire Williams (knee), Dorian Finney-Smith (calf)
AVAILABLE: Jaylen Martin (Two-Way), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
Heat Injuries:
OUT: Josh Richardson (heel)
QUESTIONABLE: Jimmy Butler (illness)
PROBABLE: Josh Christopher (Two-Way), Keshad Johnson (Two-Way), Kevin Love (personal)
AVAILABLE: Nikola Jovic (ankle), Pelle Larson (ankle)
On Brooklyn's front, it remains without Cam Thomas, Ziaire Williams and Trendon Watford, a continued obstacle for its depth. But the report doesn't only bring negative news, as Jaylen Martin and Dariq Whitehead are both available to play should the gameplan call for it.
There's much to unpack on Miami's side, which only lists one player who is definitively not suiting up tonight. Josh Richardson, now in his second stint with the Heat, has only appeared in eight games this season and hasn't played since Nov. 18's win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Jimmy Butler, a once-rumored target of the Nets, missed Miami's last contest against the Orlando Magic but remains a game-time decision ahead of this evening.
Kevin Love joins two-way players Josh Christopher and Keshad Johnson as "probable" designations, but none of the trio should be expected to have provided mass impact should Miami emerge victorious.
The matchup is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
