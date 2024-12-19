Nets Might Not Be Done After Dennis Schroder Trade
The Brooklyn Nets made the first splash on the trade market this season by sending Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors for three second-round picks.
However, with just about seven weeks until the NBA trade deadline, the Nets may be looking to make another move or two.
"With a roster unlikely to compete for play-in positioning -- the Nets are 11th in the East and have lost six of their past seven games -- does it make sense to strip the team down even further? After Brooklyn traded veteran guard Dennis Schroder to the Warriors on Sunday, teams will be watching the futures of Dorian Finney-Smith, Ben Simmons and Cameron Johnson. Simmons is on a $40.3 million expiring contract, while Johnson, a long-term piece through the team's retooling stage, could help Brooklyn stockpile even more assets if dealt," ESPN analyst Bobby Marks writes.
The Nets aren't going to make a move for the sake of doing it. They need to be getting a decent amount of value back in return. After failing to net a first-round pick for Schroder, it would be hard to imagine moving on from Johnson or Finney-Smith without getting that at the minimum.
The Nets return to the court tonight as they take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET.
