Nets Might Regret Not Making One Particular Move
The Brooklyn Nets were a busy team on the trade market, but a move they didn't make could end up being one that they regret.
The Nets opted to keep Cam Johnson at the trade deadline despite rumored interest from teams around the league.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that the Nets should regret not selling high on Johnson.
"Cam Johnson seemed like one of the likeliest players to be dealt at the deadline, a 28-year-old sharp-shooting wing enjoying a career year for a Brooklyn Nets team that's beginning a rebuild," Swartz writes.
"He was averaging 19.3 points and making 41.7 percent of his threes at the deadline, yet he remained in Brooklyn for some unknown reason.
"Keeping Johnson, now 29, made no sense. His stats fell after the deadline (17.8 points on just 33.3 percent from three), and the Nets (9-22) won too many games to keep pace with the heavy tankers of the league (Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers).
"Johnson should be getting ready for a playoff run with a contender right now, and the Nets should have an extra first-round pick (or two) in their collection."
The Nets could look to trade Johnson this offseason as they will listen to offers for him, but they really like what he brings to the table, and if Brooklyn finds itself in a position to compete for a playoff spot next season, the rising forward from North Carolina could be part of the organization's plans for the long haul.