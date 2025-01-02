Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Ziaire Williams (knee), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Ben Simmons (back), Maxwell Lewis (left knee), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way)
QUESTIONABLE: Noah Clowney (hip)
Bucks Injuries:
OUT: AJ Johnson (G League), Chris Livingston (G League), Liam Robbins (Two-Way), Tyler Smith (G League)
QUESTIONABLE: AJ Green (lumbar)
PROBABLE: Giannis Antetokounmpo (patella), Khris Middleton (ankle)
While the Nets did triumph over the Bucks exactly a week ago, Milwaukee was without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in the 111-105 victory. Tonight, there's a chance the duo suits up alongside Khris Middleton to bring the Bucks' lineup to full strength, posing a difficult challenge for the visitors.
Brooklyn will re-gain Cam Thomas but lose Ben Simmons in the process, thrusting the former into the backcourt alongside D'Angelo Russell for the first time since Russell's re-acquisition. Their chemistry will be key for a Nets squad looking to even the season series against Milwaukee, especially if Antetokounmpo and Middleton are active come tip-off.
The Nets' depth will be tested yet again as they continue to miss the contributions of Ziaire Williams and Trendon Watford. With the departure of Dorian Finney-Smith, Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin will step into larger roles at the forward spot due to a lack of healthy wings.
The season series finale is slated for 8 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.