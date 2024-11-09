Nets Trade Rumors: East Contender Could Deal For Veterans Amid Struggles
The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have been linked in trade rumors for the past few weeks. The Bucks are 2-7, and because of this rumors surrounding their star Giannis Antetokounmpo have circulated. Antetokounmpo was first rumored to prefer the Nets as a trade destination, but recent reports have suggested that a trade is unlikely.
That likely will not stop the Bucks from making a trade. Milwaukee could reportedly still seek a trade to surround the current core of Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
The Nets are a team looking to trade their veterans after the team dealt Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in June of this year. The trade ignited a long overdue rebuild, so veterans Cameron Johnson, Dennis Schroder, and Dorian Finney-Smith have been involved in rumors for months.
The Nets, despite a solid start at 4-5, are expected to slow down before the trade deadline. All three of their veterans have been playing well, and have warranted a hefty package in return in a trade. Schroder, who is averaging 19.9 points and 6.8 assists to start the season, has been the best of the three.
Brooklyn could get a heap of draft picks on top of the ones it already has. Playoff teams like the Bucks that are struggling may get desperate and give up a lot to get a veteran role player.
Nothing has been reported yet, but keep an eye out on the Bucks and Nets as their seasons continue.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.