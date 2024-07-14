Nets Named Offseason Winner
The Brooklyn Nets offseason has been defined by their blockbuster trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
In a separate deal, the Nets also acquired their draft picks back from the Houston Rockets that were traded in the James Harden blockbuster.
Because of this, Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey is listing the Nets as a winner of the offseason.
"The Nets lost Bridges. But intentionally being bad now is undoubtedly the right choice for both of these organizations. They maybe could've justified grinding to a mid-30s win total. If they ran it back and everything broke right, they might've even sniffed .500 records. But neither squad was anywhere near legitimate contention. And the 2025 draft, which features Cooper Flagg, is one to tank for," Bailey writes.
By trading Bridges, the Nets definitely got worse. However, they are now free from the mediocrity tier in the NBA. They now will be bad enough to acquire a top pick, and they officially have that back. Now, the Nets can take their destiny into their own hands as they navigate the second half of the decade in hopes of returning to relevancy sooner rather than later.
The Nets will try to compete still, but with one of the worst rosters in the NBA, they now officially have a direction.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.