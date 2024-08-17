Brooklyn Nets' NBA 2K25 Ratings Released
NBA 2K is one of the most popular sports video game franchises ever, and each year fans and players alike are eager to see the ratings given. Just a few days ago, the player's NBA 2K25 ratings were revealed, and the Brooklyn Nets were given the league's lowest team rating with 79, the only sub-80 team.
It makes sense, given that Brooklyn just started their rebuild after trading Mikal Bridges. Similar to their 2K ranking, the Nets have the lowest win total at 19.5 heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Nicolas Claxton and Cam Thomas have the highest player ratings on the team, with each receiving an 83 overall. Dennis Schroder and Cameron Johnson follow with a 79 each. Ben Simmons, the Nets' highest-paid player going into 2025, has a 77 overall rating.
Other than Thomas, the young core was given low expectations. Noah Clowney is a 75, while NBA Summer League MVP Jalen Wilson is just a 72. Dariq Whitehead, who had a notably poor summer league, comes in at a 71.
Thomas entered last season with a 76 overall rating, meaning he jumped seven overalls in a season, the biggest improvement of anyone on the roster. The 22-year-old will look to have another season of improvement, with more touches and becoming the franchise guard Brooklyn needs.
The biggest drop came from Bojan Bogdanovic, who went from an 82 overall last season to a 78. Bogdanovic has the highest three-point rating on the team at 83, and will be another veteran to help the young core navigate the NBA.
