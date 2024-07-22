Nets NBA Cup Group Preview: Hornets
The Brooklyn Nets will have an opportunity to face off against the Charlotte Hornets early in the upcoming season as part of group play in the Emirates NBA Cup.
The Hornets, along with the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, are in the Eastern Conference's Group A for the tournament.
The Hornets are the lone opponent for Brooklyn that didn't make the Play-In Tournament last year, but they shouldn't be underestimated.
Charlotte switched coaches this offseason, going from Steve Clifford (who resigned shortly before the end of the regular season) to Charles Lee, who just won an NBA Championship as an assistant on Joe Mazzulla's staff with the Boston Celtics.
Lee leads a young team with a lot of upside that could flirt with the Play-In if they stay healthy. The biggest key to their success is LaMelo Ball, who was limited to just 22 games last season due to injury and subsequent surgery recovery. Brandon Miller is expected to take another jump in Year 2 after being the No. 2 overall pick, and this year's top choice Tidjane Salaun is oozing with potential at just 18 years old.
If the Hornets can stay healthy, they should have a lot of buzz surrounding them this season, which should make it a tough test for the Nets in the NBA Cup.
