Nets NBA Cup Group Preview: Knicks
The Brooklyn Nets are set to compete in East Group A in the Emirates NBA Cup in November and December, and they will have the chance to face their in-city rival in the New York Knicks.
Of course, the biggest development the Knicks have had this summer is the acquisition of Mikal Bridges from the Nets, marking the first trade between the franchises since 1983. However, that just scratches the surface on how good the Knicks can be this season.
Star point guard Jalen Brunson and small forward OG Anunoby both signed long-term extensions to stay with the Knicks, cementing their future moving forward. New York also boasts one of the best chemistries in the league, headlined by the “Nova Knicks” group of Brunson, Bridges, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, who all played in college together at Villanova and now have a chance to win together in the pros.
The Knicks made it all the way to the quarterfinals in last year’s tournament, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the final game before heading to Las Vegas for the final stage of the tournament.
This year, the Knicks are arguably the favorites to get out of Group A, and the Nets will have a chance to play spoiler. Whether the game takes place in Manhattan or Brooklyn, the atmosphere is expected to be electric, and the Nets will look to get the best of their rival and pull out an upset victory.
