Nets NBA Cup Group Preview: Magic
The Brooklyn Nets will have the chance to play one of the Eastern Conference’s teams on the rise in the Emirates NBA Cup this fall.
The Orlando Magic lost to the Nets in last year’s In-Season Tournament, and that game cost the team a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament. However, they appear to be better than before and have a shot to make a lot of noise in the Eastern Conference this season.
The Magic were the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference last season after winning 47 games, just three back of the second-seeded New York Knicks. They took the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games, but were ultimately unable to pull out a win on the road.
This offseason, they have improved with the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. However, they are banking on the fact that Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are all younger than 23 and appear to have potential to become big stars in the NBA someday. The Magic are doubling down on what got them to the playoffs and hope that it can keep them there.
The Nets can spoil the Magic like they did last season, but it will be a little harder given the team’s paths since last year’s movement.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.