Nets Trade Rumors: How Likely Is Bojan Bogdanovic to the Magic?
Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic could be on the move as NBA trade season approaches. The 35-year-old has yet to suit up for the Nets season due to a foot injury suffered last season with the New York Knicks. However, teams may be inclined to trade for him if he gets the chance to return before the trade deadline.
One team that could target Bogdanovic is the Orlando Magic. The Magic are in an interesting position, holding the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-8 record. Their defense has been stellar, ranking third in the NBA in rating (105.4). Conversley though, the offense has lacked, ranking 22nd in rating (110.8).
Orlando could find itself searching for offensive talent as the team looks to go further in the playoffs this season. Last season the Magic surprised everyone by clinching the fifth seed in the East and taking the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round.
Bogdanovic is attainable for the Magic as well, as both Brooklyn and Orlando can be flexible with salaries. The Nets and Magic are both over the cap but under the first apron at the moment. This would make an easy trade for Bogdanovic's $19 million salary for this season.
There's hope that Bogdanovic returns from surgery later this month, and according to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the veteran forward could be a buyout option for other playoff teams. However, the Nets would be able to get something in return if they made a deal with the Magic.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.