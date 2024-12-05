Nets' Nic Claxton Battling Back Injury As Production Decreases
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton blossomed into a defensive force within his first few seasons with the team. Drafted in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft, Claxton quickly became a double-double machine, while putting himself in the conversation as one of the best shot blockers in the league.
However, the 25-year-old's production has taken a noticeable decline this season, and it's due to reasons out of his control. Before preseason tipped off, Claxton had hamstring issues arise, which pushed his start back to the regular-season opener. Head coach Jordi Fernandez put him on a minutes restriction, coming off the bench.
Not far after he looked recovered from those issues, a lower back injury came up that required an epidural injection. Claxton missed six consecutive games because of the injury and has continued to receive just 24.8 minutes per game this season, down from 29.8 last season.
The dip in minutes has taken a toll on Claxton's stats, as he's averaging just 9.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks. Last season he averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks.
Thankfully, Claxton's efficiencies haven't changed. He's still in the range that he shot last season, and even hit his first three-pointer of the season last night in a 99-90 win over the Indiana Pacers. He also put up 16 points, eight rebounds, and a block on 7-of-8 shooting.
It's bad timing that this comes after the 6-foot-11 center signed a four-year, $97 million contract this past offseason to remain a Net. There's hope that his production will increase as he continues to get healthier.
