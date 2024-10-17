Noah Clowney Shines Despite Nets' Preseason Loss
The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in last night's NBA preseason game, 117-95. The game was much of a disappointment for the Nets, losing by 22 points. All of Brooklyn's starters played except Ben Simmons, who was replaced by Noah Clowney.
In 22 minutes, Clowney was one of the few bright spots for the Nets. The second-year forward put up an impressive 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Clowney shot 5-for-8 from the field and 1-for-4 from deep.
The young core on this Nets roster will be the biggest storyline heading into the 2024-25 season. The team boasts some promising talent, such as Clowney, Cam Thomas, Jalen Wilson, and more. Thomas is set to be the Nets' new star, and he certainly proved that last night while putting up 17 points in 28 minutes.
It seems like the Nets' starting lineup in the regular season will stay the same, with Thomas, Simmons, Dennis Schroder, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Cameron Johnson being the first five. However, youngsters like Clowney and Wilson could play themselves into one of those spots with trade rumors circulating about the veterans.
Clowney, the 21st overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, will get more of an opportunity this season in Brooklyn. Last year, he averaged 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in just 16.1 minutes per game across 23 games. In the NBA Summer League, he got more action and thrived alongside Wilson, and took advantage of more minutes. Last night, he proved to be staying with the trend.
