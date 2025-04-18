Nets Now Free From Horrible Contracts
The Brooklyn Nets have been privy to some poor decisions over the years, and that forced them to take on some of the worst contracts in the league.
Bleacher Report contributor Eric Pincus named Ben Simmons and Bojan Bogdanovic as the worst contracts in the league this season.
"Before Ben Simmons took a buyout to join the LA Clippers, he was earning way too much from the lottery-bound Nets," Pincus writes.
"Brooklyn took on his contract from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden trade understanding that he may not be a productive player. The move was about draft capital and the eventual rebuild. His production at that salary was an eyesore.
"Bojan Bogdanović, who missed the entire season with a foot injury, deserves an honorable mention for Brooklyn. As part of the Mikal Bridges trade with the New York Knicks (which was also about draft picks), the Nets took on the veteran shooter's $19 million salary without getting a single point from him."
Now that the Nets' season is over and buyouts were agreed to with Simmons and Bogdanovic, it almost feels like a ball and chain has been lifted for Brooklyn. The Nets now have a lot of cap space to work with, and they can use that to help jumpstart an offseason that could vault Brooklyn back into the postseason conversation.
In the meantime, the Nets will sit back and watch as the NBA playoffs begin this weekend with four games on Saturday and another four on Sunday.