Nets' Offense Would Elevate With An Aggressive Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons has looked like an entirely new player for the Brooklyn Nets amid the team's 5-6 start to the 2024-25 season. The point forward is averaging 6.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 24.5 minutes per game.
Simmons has been thriving in his role thus far, rejuvenating himself as one of the better passers in the league thus far. Head coach Jordi Fernandez has him playing from all areas of the court, and Simmons has been able to make plays no matter where he is. He's been able to collapse defense and give production on or off the ball.
The 28-year-old is shooting 62.2% from the field, the highest it has ever been in his career. Of course, almost all of those shot attempts have come exclusively from within the paint, but it's still efficient basketball.
The Nets are exceeding expectations right now, but what would elevate this team even more would be Simmons' willingness to shoot more. Of course, his ability to find anyone on the floor has been a major part of Brooklyn's offensive success, but imagine what the offense would look like if Simmons was more aggressive in looking to score.
Simmons is so gifted at 6-foot-10 with a guard's handle. He possesses the quickness and athleticism to take on anyone on the floor, and that goes for both sides of the ball. On offense, if Simmons were to attack the basket more, it would open up more scoring options for Brooklyn.
Right now, it isn't a major concern because Simmons is already producing at a good level for the Nets. It's just something to think about going forward. Of course, this has been something NBA fans have wondered for years.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.