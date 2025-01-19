Brooklyn Nets vs. OKC Thunder: How to Watch Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
In the closing act of the Brooklyn Nets' six-game road trip, the franchise heads to Oklahoma City to take on the top-seeded Thunder. Losers in seven of their last eight, the Nets seek some momentum against a star-studded Western Conference juggernaut.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 16.5-point underdogs to the Thunder, and the total over/under is 215.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Johnson must suit up. The biggest reason Brooklyn has experienced a major slump is that there is no true No. 1 scoring option. Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas have missed an extended period of time, but there's a chance the former is available tonight. Johnson had been the go-to guy while Thomas nursed a hamstring injury before spraining his ankle. In 33 appearances, Johnson averages 19.6 points on 49.9% shooting from the field. He'll need to be ready come tip-off for the Nets to have a chance at pulling off the upset.
2. Take advantage of a soft interior. Neither Chet Holmgren nor Isaiah Hartenstein will play. This could indicate a standout performance from Nic Claxton or Day'Ron Sharpe, depending on who has the hot hand. Claxton hasn't been fantastic recently, but Sharpe has begun to show flashes. One or both could be in for big nights.
3. Put Ziaire on the ball. Offseason addition Ziaire Williams has quietly been Brooklyn's top perimeter defender throughout the 2024-25 campaign. Entering the matchup as heavy underdogs, Jordi Fernandez has the opportunity to get his young wing extensive experience guarding the likes of Shai Gilegious-Alexander and Jalen Williams.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (14-28) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (34-7)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Jan. 19, 2025 at 7 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following the road trip's conclusion in OKC, Brooklyn returns home to take on its cross-town rival, the New York Knicks, on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.