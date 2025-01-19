Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Maxwell Lewis (tibia), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
QUESTIONABLE: Cam Johnson (ankle)
Thunder Injuries:
OUT: Isaiah Hartenstein (Soleus), Chet Holmgren (Iliac Wing), Ajay Micthell (toe), Nikola Topic (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (wrist)
The defining trait of the 2024-25 Brooklyn Nets has been their revolving door of a rotation.
Thanks to a constant flow of injuries, no real lineup consistency has been found, especially amid the franchise's six-game road trip.
As the stretch closes out this evening, the Nets may be the healthiest they've been since leaving Brooklyn for Denver on Jan. 10.
Tonight, Nic Claxton and D'Angelo Russell carry no injury designations. The former led the Nets against his former team in their recent 102-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, tallying 19 points and eight assists.
Claxton turned in a solid performance as well, although it didn't necessarily show on the stat sheet. Both players will be vital in tonight's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder of Brooklyn hopes to pull off the upset.
In addition to that duo, Cam Johnson may join them on the floor. Johnson has only appeared once since spraining his ankle in Jan. 2's win over the Milwaukee Bucks, a 24-point effort in a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. If he suits up, the Nets will have a true go-to guy on the offensive end.
Alongside the slim injury list, Brooklyn also catches a break through OKC's designtaions.
Perennial MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's status is up in the air due to an injured wrist that held him out of the Thunder's recent loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC's dangerous center tandem, are confirmed to miss tonight's action, likely forcing Jaylin Williams into the starting five.
The second-round selection from the 2022 NBA Draft has filled in admirably, but his 6-foot-9 frame provides a slight disadvantage on the interior.
Regardless of tonight's outcome, the lack of names on today's report provides Nets fans with optimism going forward.
The matchup is slated for 7 p.m. EST.
