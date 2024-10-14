Brooklyn Nets' Opponent Rules out Two Starters Pregame
Searching for their first win of the preseason, the Brooklyn Nets caught a pregame break ahead of their matchup with the Washington Wizards.
Bilal Coulibaly (left finger sprain) and Alex Sarr (right calf soreness) will both be held out of tonight's 7:30 p.m. clash at the Barclays Center, per Wizards PR.
The announcement comes as a relief for Brooklyn, who due to Nic Claxton's hamstring issue, were likely not equipped enough to handle the 2024 NBA Draft's second-overall selection inside. The 19-year-old had averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds through three preseason games prior to his injury.
The loss of Coulibaly, likely Washington's top on-ball defender, also allows the Nets to continue to build backcourt chemistry between Ben Simmons and Dennis Schröder. Without the pesky second-year guard in the lineup, Brooklyn can freely push the tempo to the delight of head coach Jordi Fernandez.
Fresh off of their 115-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Washington's minor injuries perfectly positions the Nets to pick up their first win of 2024-25. Granted, it will only be a small victory given the lack of importance that surrounds a preseason triumph, but it will be a victory nonetheless.
Following the matchup with the Wizards, Brooklyn travels to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. EST.
