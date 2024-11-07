Nets Opponents Could Be In For 'Rude Awakening'
The Brooklyn Nets are sitting at .500 through eight games after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 106-104 at the Barclays Center in their last contest.
The Nets are 4-4 with two of those wins coming against the Grizzlies, but their solid start should have teams around the league worried.
"Me, Schroder, Cam, we’ve been a part of winning teams," Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith said via ClutchPoints reporter Erik Slater. "We're going to compete. And if you play against us and you think it's gonna be easy you're in for a rude awakening."
The Nets have a winning culture, which is important to have in a rebuild, even if these measly wins against the Grizzlies will hurt them in their chances at getting a higher draft pick.
That's not what these wins represent to the veteran Nets early in the year. They are teaching the younger players on the roster how to win and be successful in the long run, and that is invaluable at this stage in the rebuild.
Sure, the Nets' chances at nabbing Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft may decrease, but the goal is ultimately to win, and that's what Brooklyn looks to do.
The Nets are back in action tomorrow on the road against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET.
