Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic: Game Preview, Betting Odds
After being completely dismantled by the Orlando Magic Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets get a second shot at the Eastern Conference up-and-comers just two days later. The Magic have proved to be too much for the Nets in consecutive meetings, but Brooklyn looks to change the narrative Sunday afternoon.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 8.5-point underdogs to the Magic, and the total over/under is 208.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Contain the Wagner bros. It was the No. 1 key to victory two days ago, and it's the No. 1 key to victory today. For whatever reason, Franz and Mo Wagner have loved ruining Nets fans' nights this season. In Paolo Banchero's absence, the younger Wagner brother has emerged as a potential NBA superstar. He must be slowed if Brooklyn hopes to avenge its previous loss.
2. Find some sort of consistency. Friday night saw the Nets utilize their sixth unique starting lineup through just 20 contests, and it showed. Without standout performances from unlikely heroes, see Tyrese Martin's 30-ball against the Phoenix Suns, a lack of consistency hurts Brooklyn offensively. That must change, and fast.
3. Show Orlando the meaning of "Brooklyn Grit." Both contests against the Magic have resulted in blowout losses, but the most recent one saw the Nets get completely steamrolled. After being little brothered twice already, Brooklyn must unleash its toughness to get back at Orlando.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (9-11) vs. Orlando Magic (14-7)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
FINAL WORD:
Following the rematch with the Magic, the Nets get the Chicago Bulls on the road at 8 p.m. EST on Monday.
