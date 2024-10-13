Nets PG Dennis Schroder Enduring 'Toughest Training Camp' in His Career
The Brooklyn Nets are just over a week away from the start of the regular season and head coach Jordi Fernandez is getting his team into shape.
For 12-year veteran Dennis Schroder, it has been the toughest training camp in his career.
"I mean, we've been going really hard these last 1.5 weeks and I love it. This was my hardest training camp since I've been in the league," Schroder said. "Everybody's buying into it. I think we got to trust the coaching staff, trust the coach. He's (Fernandez) European and Europeans really don't play. I hope he is going to bring that to this team."
As a European, Schroder can embody the kind of toughness Fernandez wants to instill in his team.
Schroder is expected to be the team's lead guard for at least the start of the season, and he could help the Nets surpass expectations that they have for the year ahead.
After being traded for Spencer Dinwiddie ahead of the trade deadline in February, Schroder averaged 14.6 points and six assists per game for the Nets in 29 appearances with the team.
The Nets won't have a ton of upside going into the season, but Schroder has a chance to set up his teammates for success. If he can run the offense efficiently, the Nets will have a chance to play spoiler throughout the season.
