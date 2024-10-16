Nets' Ben Simmons to Make Healthy Return to Philadelphia
Ben Simmons’ last few seasons in the NBA have been a roller coaster, most featuring the quick-moving descent on the back half of a hill. But now, Simmons appears to be climbing again.
In just his second preseason game, Simmons looked like his former All-Star self, scoring 11 points off 5-for-7 shooting, adding five rebounds and two assists in just one half of play. Most simply, Simmons just looked more fresh. In Monday’s game against the Wizards, he sliced down the lane with the ball in hands, skied for lobs via Dennis Schroder and played stingy defense reminiscent of his All-Defense past.
Now, on Wednesday, he’ll make a return to his former squad in Philadelphia. A place he once saw plenty of success, but has seen seldom in the last few years.
Last season, he missed three of four games, seeing just 0 points in 13 minutes in February: hardly a return to form.
His best performance against the Sixers since his departure came in Nov. 2022, where he scored 11 points, dished 11 assists and nabbed seven assists in 32 minutes. It was a small return for form for the former All-Star, but he was inactive just four games later, eventually finishing out the season by missing 24-straight games.
If he plays in the team’s game Wednesday, he could finally find a semblance of rhythm against the Sixers for the first time in years. Though the crowd is sure to hope for the opposite.
“I think people forget me as a player when I’m healthy, I can play basketball, I’m pretty good, right?” Simmons said at media day. “For me it’s just being consistent with that, and staying on top of my body. Getting better everyday and staying in the gym with these guys.”
