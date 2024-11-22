Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Game Preview, Betting Odds
In the second act of back-to-back in-season tournament contests, the Brooklyn Nets take on the Philadelphia 76ers tonight on the road. After Brooklyn's comeback win over the Charlotte Hornets, it hopes to bury Philadelphia further into the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 6.5-point underdogs to the 76ers, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Contain Joel Embiid — if he plays. The Nets have struggled against upper-echelon centers in the 2024-25 campaign, and the league MVP from just two seasons is just as tough a task. Embiid is questionable heading into tonight's contest, but if he's cleared before tip-off, Brooklyn must do everything possible to prevent another stuffed stat sheet from an opponent's five-man.
2. Watch out for Jared McCain. The 76ers are 2-11, but the Duke rookie has been an unexpected bright spot for the team with the NBA's worst record. He's posted 20-plus points in his last six appearances, and sans Paul George, will be forced to carry a large chunk of the offensive load.
3. Continue implementing Trendon Watford. Watford was the go-to guy down the stretch of Tuesday night's victory. He tallied seven straight points late in the ballgame and became Brooklyn's catalyst in just his second game this season. As he becomes more acclimated with Jordi Fernandez's style of play, Watford can become a key rotational piece going forward.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (6-9) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2-12)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, the Nets get three straight regular-season games on a West Coast road trip against the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. Once they return to Brooklyn, another NBA Cup clash against the Orlando Magic is slated for Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
