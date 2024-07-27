Brooklyn Nets' Pre-Season Opener Revealed
With the NBA 2K25 Summer League concluded, the Brooklyn Nets now shift focus to the 2024-25 season. Through an announcement made by the Los Angeles Clippers, it was officially revealed that Brooklyn will travel to San Diego to take on the Clippers in their pre-season opener on October 8.
Per the New York Post's Brian Lewis, the Nets' training camp will commence in conjunction with their first pre-season game, also taking place in San Diego. This marks Brooklyn's first pre-season stop in San Diego since 2021 with the failed big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.
While almost as meaningless as the summer league contests outside of roster-spot battles and player development displays, Brooklyn did clash with Los Angeles just two weeks ago in Las Vegas. The Clippers came out on top, dispatching the Nets 87-78. Now, the Nets will have the opportunity to avenge this summer's exhibition with another this fall.
Many questions will be answered for Brooklyn, now amid a complete overhaul. Will Jalen Wilson prove to have taken the next step in his development, or become just another summer league hero? How will new head coach Jordi Fernandez's philosophy translate to gametime action? Which of their now three point guards will start?
Pre-season never carries much weight, but the Nets are in a unique position to take advantage of the exhibition games. Los Angeles doesn't have much to gain, but a solid performance before the "real" games begin to count will give the franchise a better idea of what direction they're actually heading in.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.