Nets Predicted to Re-Sign Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas did not have the season he had hoped for with just one year left on his rookie deal.
Thomas has spent a majority of the season nursing a hamstring injury that has limited him to just 25 appearances.
Though he hasn't been available much, Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that Thomas will re-sign on a long-term deal with the Nets.
"Cam Thomas will have a $12.1 million cap hold this offseason. Since other teams don't have enough cap space to pry him away, he could be stuck signing an offer sheet for another team's $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which Brooklyn would surely match," Pincus writes.
"However, the Nets may not want to battle with Thomas in negotiations. If they offered him a three-year, $69 million deal, can Thomas turn away that much salary in the hope he gets a better contract in 2026? Brooklyn would be gambling on him deciding against it.
"The shorter deal would give Thomas a quicker reentry into free agency. The Nets might want to tack on a fourth year with team control. If so, that last year might need to climb to $23 million instead of descending to $18 million."
Thomas should have interest from other teams in free agency, but the Nets may benefit from his injuries as it will limit his salary that rivals will give him this summer.
Ultimately, Thomas makes the Nets better, which means Brooklyn should do everything in its power to bring him back.